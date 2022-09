Dragons to be slayed in Brussels

Bet 1: Back Belgium 1/3 - KO 19:45 BST

Wales are currently bottom of the Nations League Group A4, and it's difficult to see them stopping the rot in Belgium.

Roberto Martinez's men are probably past their prime, but they can still get results, and they have taken seven points from three outings since their 1-4 loss to Netherlands.

Rob Page's side can be difficult to beat but it's two defeats in three, and Gareth Bale is likely to be rested as he played in the MLS on Monday night.

A big night for the French

Bet 2: Back France @ 1/3 - KO 19:45 BST

France have made a pretty uninspiring start to their Nations League campaign, as they are currently bottom of Group A1, having drawn two and lost two of their opening four matches.

Didier Deschamps will be desperate for his team to play themselves into a bit of form ahead of the World Cup, so expect him to take this game very seriously.

Austria are the visitors to the Stade de France, and after winning 0-3 in Croatia in their opener, they have since gone on to take just one point from their next three - including being held by the French in Vienna.

Holland to win in Warsaw

Bet 3: Back Netherlands @1/1 - KO 19:45 BST

The Dutch are building up a head of steam ahead of Qatar 2022, and I think they can win again, even though they are away at Poland.

Louis Van Gaal's visitors are unbeaten in 13, and they score goals for fun. They are currently top of Group A4 - netting 11 goals in four fixtures.

The Poles are in third with four points, and they have already lost twice. Both Belgium and Hungary have turned them over on home soil in the last 12 months, and they can be a bit one dimensional.