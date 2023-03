The Foxes head south on the back of five straight defeats in all competitions, conceding an average of two goals per game.

Only two other teams have conceded more goals in the league this season, but they have scored more than every other side outside of the top nine.

The Bees haven't been beaten at home since a 0-3 loss to Arsenal in September. Since then they have won five of their nine - including four of their last five.

Thomas Frank's men have a very good goal record too - which has led to four of their last six here seeing this selection land.

Stoke's form has turned the corner in recent weeks, as they put a couple of defeats behind them to win 1-5 at Sunderland, 3-2 at home to Blackburn and then draw 1-1 at the red-hot, Middlesbrough, last time.

Alex Neil's men are back on home soil this afternoon, and they have scored at least three times themselves in three of their last five here.

Norwich are four points adrift of the Play-offs, and David Wagner's team are winless in two. They lost at home to Sunderland, before drawing at Huddersfield last time.

They need to get back to winning ways sooner rather than later, and I expect them get on the front foot this afternoon.

Bet 3: Back Middlesbrough @ 11/20 - KO 15:00 GMT

Middlesbrough are still fighting for automatic promotion, but with the gap to Sheffield United being six points, they are fast running out of time to overhaul them.

I am expecting them to get the win today, even if Stoke did hold them to a draw here during the week. Prior to that they had won seven in a row at the Riverside, and they were putting most teams to the sword during that run.

Preston are unbeaten in seven, but they don't score many goals, and they could get outgunned by Michael Carrick's side.