Bet 1: Back The Draw in Everton v Aston Villa @ 21/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Toffees have won both of their home games under Sean Dyche, in what could be considered a typical Dyche scoreline - 1-0.

In their four matches at Goodison Park prior to that, they had conceded a total of 10 goals, so he has clearly got the team more organised defensively.

Unai Emery had made a decent start to life at Villa, but they head to Merseyside on the back of three straight defeats. There are mitigating circumstances however, as the two latest ones came against Man City and Arsenal.

The visitors haven't failed to find the net in any of their last 10 in the Premier League, and with the hosts still struggling for goals, I feel that the draw is the percentage call.

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Birmingham v Luton @ 21/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Hatters are still clinging on to a Play-off place, but Rob Edwards will be slightly concerned that they are winless in three, and that becomes four if we include the shock exit to Grimsby in the FA Cup.

In defence of Luton, they drew their last two away fixtures at Coventry and Preston - neither of which are places where it's easy to get a result.

In fact they are unbeaten in five on the road in the Championship - taking a total of 11 points.

The Blues have lost their last three outings, and they need to accumulate some points quickly, especially given this week's news about a possible deduction.

John Eustace could use that to galvanise his troops, and while I don't expect them to beat Luton, I do think that they can hold the promotion hopefuls to a draw.

Bet 3: Back The Draw in West Brom v Middlesbrough @ 23/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Boro are the form team in the Championship, and they are now hot on the heels of Sheffield United in second place.

Michael Carrick's men have won five on the bounce in the league, and 12 of their last 14 - which is some going in this division.

A trip to the Hawthorns isn't easy though, with the Baggies currently unbeaten in eight in front of their own fans - seven of which were wins.

Their string of victories was ended by Blackburn when they were last in action here though, and I see today's game being a highly competitive draw.