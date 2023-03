Bet 1: Back Huddersfield @ 2/1 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Terriers need to bounce back from a couple of 4-0 defeats, but they came against Burnley and Coventry who are top teams in this division, and there was a lot to like about their 2-1 victory in Neil Warnock's initial game in charge.

A visit from Bristol City makes life a bit easier today, especially as the Robins have also suffered a couple of defeats to nil lately - one in the cup and one in the league.

We are getting to the point in the season where the clubs in mid-table have little to play for, and I just think that the hosts will be much more motivated to take the points - an outcome that could move them from 24th to 22nd in the table.

Bet 2: Back Sheffield United @ 3/4 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Blades will have a little bit of buffer to Middlesbrough in third, but with the chasers in red-hot form, they can't afford too many slip-ups.

Reading suffered the wrath of the aforementioned Boro on Saturday, losing 5-0 at the Riverside. That was their third defeat in five, and it's just two wins from their last nine.

A bit like my comment re. Bristol City in my first selection, the Royals don't really have much to play for now, and even with a strong home record, I can see them coming up short tonight.

Bet 3: Back West Brom @ 1/2 - KO 20:00 GMT

Wigan have lost just one of six under Shaun Maloney, but then they have only won one too, and with the Baggies proving pretty unstoppable at the Hawthorns, a home win feels like a formality.

Carlos Corberán's hosts have taken 22 points from their last 24 available in front of their own fans, and while their away results have hindered their Play-off push, they are still close enough if they can sort that out.

The Latics are second from bottom, and they haven't recorded a victory on the road since October 1st. They were beaten 2-1 at Preston last time, and this fixture is much tougher.