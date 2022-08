Palace to cause some damage at the Etihad

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Man City v Crystal Palace @ 6/4 - KO 15:00 BST

In two games against Crystal Palace last season, Manchester City took just a single point, and failed to find the net.

I fully expect them to score at the Etihad this afternoon, with Erling Haaland a massive difference from last year to this.

Patrick Viera's side are more than capable of grabbing a goal too, even if Wilfried Zaha is only 50/50 to play.

City conceded three times at St James' Park last Sunday, and the Eagles have scored six goals across their three latest outings - including one at Anfield.

Preston to remain starved of goals

Bet 2: Back Under 1.5 Goals in Cardiff v Preston @ 13/8 - KO 15:00 BST

Preston are the only team yet to concede in the Championship this season, but with only one goal of their own, they are only in ninth place with seven points.

Ryan Lowe's men had their fourth 0-0 of the season against Watford last weekend, and they will be aiming to keep it tight again this afternoon.

Cardiff also have seven points to their name, and while they have won twice in five matches, they have still only netted three times all campaign.

It's also worth noting that both of their home fixtures this term have seen this selection land.

Arsenal to make it a fab four

Bet 3: Back Arsenal @ 1/3 - KO 17:30 BST

The Gunners are firing on all cylinders this season, and I fully expect them to make it four wins from four against Fulham in the tea-time kick-off.

The Cottagers have made a more than respectable start for a newly promoted club, as Marco Silva's side are unbeaten in three - drawing with Liverpool and Wolves, before edging Brentford in a five-goal thriller last weekend.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been so impressive so far though, that I just can't entertain them not taking another three points at the Emirates.

Gabriel Jesus has added a touch of class to the attack, and they simply blew Bournemouth away last Saturday.