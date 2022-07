Internacional to be beaten in Parana

Bet 1: Back Athletico PR @ 23/20 - KO 20:30 BST

Athletico PR are sixth in Serie A, and this evening they host an Internacional side who are currently in third.

The hosts are unbeaten in 11 at home in all competitions - winning on nine occasions. They are also through to the quarter-finals of both the Copa Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil.

The visitors have won their last two - but they both came in front of their own fans, and on the road it's just one victory in four.

Improved Flamengo to win again

Bet 2: Back Flamengo @ 1/3 - KO 23:00 BST

Flamengo have looked better since Dorival Júnior re-joined for his third spell as manager, and they should easily be able to beat Coritiba at home.

Gustavo Morinigo's visitors are 14th in the table, and while they have taken four points from their last two outings, prior to that it was four straight defeats.

The thing that stands out here is their away record since winning promotion from Serie B. They have played seven, lost five and only drawn the other two.

Spoils to be shared at the Castelão

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Ceara v Corinthians @ 19/10 - KO 01:00 BST (Sun)

Corinthians were beaten in the Copa do Brasil during the week, but it was only a second leg 1-0 defeat, and they had won the first one 4-0.

Ceara had the reverse, as they won their second leg, but couldn't overturn the two goal deficit, and that came against Fortaleza who are currently bottom of the league.

Despite their struggles, the hosts are actually unbeaten in 10 at home, so they should be able to hold Corinthians to a draw here.