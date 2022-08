Goals to flow with Ruud in charge

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Monaco v PSV @ 4/6 - KO 19:00 BST

Monaco and PSV have recent history together, as they were both in the same Europa League Group last season.

It was the French club that got the better of things, as they won the group, while PSV only finished third. In the head to head meetings, Monaco won in Holland and drew on their own patch.

Both teams have a new manager in charge since those clashes, with Philippe Clement arriving at the Stade Louis II Stadium in January 2022, and Ruud van Nistelrooy taking over from Roger Schmidt in May of this year.

Goals are usually prevalent in matches when these teams are involved, and despite this being a first leg with a lot at stake, I can certainly see there being at least three goals.

A solid away draw for Rangers

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Union St Gilloise v Rangers @ 21/10 - KO 19:45 BST

Union Saint-Gilloise have had a rapid rise in recent seasons, as they finished as runners-up in the Belgian First Division after only having just been promoted back to it.

This is the first time in their history that they have been in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League, and it's worth noting that Brighton chairman, Tony Bloom, is the club's owner.

Rangers had an exceptional run in the Europa League last term, and they were bitterly unlucky not to win.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men were only workmanlike in their opening SPL victory at the weekend though, and while I can't see them losing tonight, I can't see them winning either.

Portuguese side to build up a healthy advantage

Bet 3: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Benfica v Midtjylland @ 4/7 - KO 20:00 BST

Benfica were quarter-finalists in this competition last year, and they gave Liverpool a good game of things before eventually exiting 6-4 on aggregate.

I fully expect them to see off Midtjylland in this third Qualifying Round, and they will no doubt build up a healthy lead in this home leg.

Roger Schmidt has joined from PSV, and his side have been in good form in pre-season - including 3-2 and 5-1 wins over Newcastle and Fulham respectively.

The Danish visitors, meanwhile, needed penalties to get through the last round against AEK Lamaca.