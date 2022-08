Pompey to bow out in Wales

Bet 1: Back Cardiff @ 13/10 - KO 19:45 BST

Cardiff take on lower-league opposition at home, and at odds-against, I have to back them.

The Bluebirds beat Norwich on this ground on the opening weekend of the Championship season, and while they were beaten at Reading last time, it's not like their opponents here have made a fast start to their campaign.

Portsmouth have drawn both of their League One fixtures so far, and while a 3-3 draw at Sheffield Wednesday must be considered a good result, they couldn't beat Lincoln on Saturday.

Dale to take a small scalp

Bet 2: Back Rochdale @ 29/20 - KO 19:45 BST

Rochdale are among the favourites to lose their football league status this season, and they have lost their opening two League Two outings.

That being said, Robbie Stockdale's side have been creating chances - they just haven't been taking them. A Carabao Cup tie could prove to be a nice tonic for them, and at the Spotland Stadium, I think they are a good price for the win.

The Dale are actually against higher-league opposition, as League One's Burton are the visitors. However, the Brewers have made an awful start, as Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's men have lost 3-0 and 4-0 so far.

Luton to outclass Newport

Bet 3: Back Luton @ 1/2 - KO 19:45 BST

Luton are unbeaten in two Championship games, and although both of them were draws, I can't see them not beating League Two's Newport County this evening.

James Rowberry's visitors drew their campaign opener 1-1 at Sutton, before going down 0-1 at home to Walsall on Saturday.

The Hatters meanwhile, followed up a slightly disappointing draw at home to Birmingham with a very decent point at Burnley.

Nathan Jones has managed to keep most of his squad together, and they should have too much class here.