Attacking game expected at Celtic Park

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Celtic v Leipzig @ 9/20 - KO 20:00 BST

Celtic have just one point from three Champions League games, which leaves them bottom of Group F. A victory over Leipzig tonight would move them up to third, and while I am not convinced that will happen, they should be able to at least score at Celtic Park.

The visitors have won one and lost the other two of their matches in this group, with the victory coming in the reverse fixture last week.

Marco Rose's side won 3-1 on that occasion, and as they haven't been doing well domestically this season, a clean sheet in Glasgow feels unlikely.

Another home win for PSG

Bet 2: Back PSG @ 4/9 - KO 20:00 BST

Benfica were able to hold PSG to a draw in Portugal last week, but they will face a much tougher test in Paris.

There is no denying that Roger Schmidt's visitors have been excellent this season, and they haven't lost a competitive match since May.

The hosts haven't been beaten since March though, and they have won their last five Champions League outings on home soil - including victories over Man City and Real Madrid.

Chelsea to find it harder in Milan

Bet 3: Back Milan to Win or Draw @ 4/7 - KO 20:00 BST

AC Milan let themselves down in their 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge last week, but they bounced back to beat Juventus on Saturday, and I fully expect them to get some kind of result this evening.

Chelsea are still evolving under Graham Potter, and they have now won their last three under him. A trip to the San Siro will be his biggest test to date though, and we should see a different Milan that we did in the reverse fixture.

The hosts have only lost twice at home this calendar year, and a draw really wouldn't be the worst result in the world for the Blues.