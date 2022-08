Watford to maintain their impressive start

Bet 1: Back Watford @ 21/20 - KO 19:45 BST

The Hornets have made a strong start to their season, as they have taken seven points from three games against strong opposition.

Rob Edwards' men have a slightly easier assignment this evening, as even though they are away from home, St Andrew's is hardly a daunting place to go to.

Birmingham only narrowly avoided relegation last season, and they were beaten 1-0 at Cardiff at the weekend. Prior to that they exited the Carabao Cup to Norwich, and while they had drawn at Luton and beaten Huddersfield previously, it's hard to see John Eustace's side taking anything from Watford.

Burnley to turn performances into points

Bet 2: Back Burnley @ 8/15 - KO 19:45 BST

The Clarets impressed in their 0-1 victory at Huddersfield on the opening weekend of the season, and while they haven't won either of their two matches since, they were certainly unlucky to lose at Vicarage Road last time.

Back at Turf Moor I am expecting them to beat Hull City tonight, even though the Tigers won at the weekend. Both of their victories this season have come in front of their own fans, and they are winless in two on their travels.

Goals in Wales

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Swansea v Millwall @ 9/10 - KO 19:45 BST

Millwall produced a fantastic comeback against Coventry on Saturday, as they conceded a two goal lead, before eventually wining 3-2.

It was a good weekend for the Swans too, as they recorded their first victory of the campaign, in a 1-0 win at Blackpool.

The hosts have played four times this season in all competitions, and three of them have seen this selection land. Assuming the visitors are in the same kind of form that they were against the Sky Blues, both teams to score looks likely.