Leaders to concede away from home

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Stranraer v Dumbarton @ 13/20 - KO 19:45 BST

The hosts are ninth of 10 in Scotland's League Two, and they have gone seven without a win in all competitions.

The visitors currently top the table, having taken a maximum 21 points from seven league fixtures - scoring a total of 15 goals.

Dumbarton haven conceded only three times this term, but it's just one clean sheet in three on the road, and Stranrear haven't failed to find the net at home this season.

Gremio to secure a vital win

Bet 2: Back Gremio @ 6/10 - KO 23:00 BST

Both Gremio and Sport Recife are two of the promotion candidates in Brazil's Serie B, but the pair of them have suffered some disappointing defeats of late.

The selection have won their last two home games though, and it's 11 wins from 15 in front of their own fans this term.

Sport are sixth in the table, but it's just one win in 15 on their travels, and they have lost their last five.

Value to be had on Guarani

Bet 3: Back Guarani @ 5/4 - KO 01:30 BST (Wed)

Guarani are actually three places below Novorizontino in the Brazilian Serie B, but the difference in points is only four, and I think odds-against for a home win is decent value.

The hosts have won their last three on their own patch, and they won at Operario PR when they were last in action.

The visitors beat Gremio 2-0 last time, but that was at home, and since their last victory on the road in June, they have played seven, lost six and drawn one.