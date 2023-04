Bet 1: Back Sheffield United @ 4/9 - KO 19:45 BST

The Blades are inching ever closer to automatic promotion, and they can move eight points clear of Luton tonight, with only four games to go.

I can't see Paul Heckingbottom's side slipping up at home to Bristol City - especially as the Robins have little to play for themselves.

The visitors to Bramall Lane were beaten 2-0 at Watford at the weekend, and they have won just one of their last six. Away from home it's three defeats from their last four outings.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Blackpool v WBA @ 4/5 - KO 19:45 BST

This is pretty much a must-win match for both of these teams at Bloomfield Road tonight, and with that in mind, I am expecting goals for both teams.

Blackpool ended a four game losing run, as interim Head Coach, Stephen Dobbie, led them to a 1-0 home win over Wigan on Saturday. They are still second from bottom though - four points from safety, and have played a game more than Cardiff in 21st.

The Baggies are in 11th, but they are just three points adrift of the Play-off places, and they have a game in hand over most of the teams above them. They ended a miserable away run by winning at Stoke at the weekend, and it was their fourth away match out of five on the road to see this selection land.

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Millwall v Birmingham @ 23/20 - KO 20:00 BST

Gary Rowett's, Millwall, are fifth in the table, but they are only three points ahead of Coventry in seventh. They picked up a much-needed three points at home against Preston on Saturday, and while they kept a clean sheet, I fancy them to concede tonight.

Birmingham are in 17th, and while they are only 17th in the table, they are usually good for a goal when playing away from home.

John Eustace's men have only failed to find the net in one of their last nine on their travels, and that has helped BTTS backers collect in seven of them.