Bet 1: Back Crystal Palace 21/20 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Eagles climbed to 11th in the Premier League table prior to the break for the World Cup, with Patrick Vieira's side winning three of their last five outings.

At Selhurst Park it's three victories on the bounce, with Leeds, Wolves and Southampton all leaving with nothing.

Fulham have exceeded expectations so far this season, and while they were beaten in their last two games before the break, they did come against the Manchester clubs.

Given Palace's strong home form and upwards trajectory, I think they are a good bet at above evens to take all three points on Boxing Day.

These two teams will be hoping for a much improved second half to the season, as they sit fourth from bottom and bottom, respectively.

Frank Lampard's Toffees' won just one of their last eight competitive matches before the break, and the last three were poor defeats.

Wolves took the decision to part ways with Bruno Lage in early October, and new manager, Julen Lopetegui won his first game in charge. That was only a Carabao Cup tie against Gillingham though, and this is a much sterner test.

I can't see there being many goals at Goodison Park, given that these are the two lowest scorers in the division. Under 2.5 has landed in 10 of Everton's 15 this term, and nine of Wolves' 15.

Bet 3: Back Liverpool @ 3/4 - KO 17:30 GMT

The Reds returned to action with a 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat at the Etihad, but that can be forgiven, and I fancy them to win at Villa Park on Boxing Day.

Jurgen Klopp's men are only sixth in the table, but they did beat Spurs and Southampton in their two outings before the World Cup break, and getting that first away victory of the campaign at Tottenham should give them confidence.

Unai Emery has made a strong start to life in the West Midlands, with his record standing at played three, won two and lost one.

This Villa side is still a work in progress though, and while they will be competitive against Liverpool, they will likely come up short.