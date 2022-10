United to concede in Varane's absence.

Lazio to keep on rolling in Rome.

AC Milan to close the gap on the leaders.

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Man United v West Ham @ 9/10 - KO 16:15 GMT

Both of these teams were successful in Europe in the week, and when they meet at Old Trafford this afternoon, I am expecting the pair of them to score.

United have actually kept clean sheets in their last two home league games, but Raphael Varane started both of those matches, and he is out injured today.

The Hammers have been poor on the road this term, winning just one of six, and losing on four occasions already. They failed to score at Anfield last week, but they did miss a penalty, and prior to that they found the net in a 1-1 draw at Southampton.

Bet 2: Back Lazio @ 40/85 - KO 17:00 GMT

Lazio are third in Serie A, and they are unbeaten in six in the league. Since that loss to the leaders, Napoli, they have won five and drawn one - all without conceding a goal.

Salernitana are the visitors narrowly avoided relegation last year, but they have made a strong start this season - sitting in 11th place after 11 games.

Their away form is pretty poor though - taking just three points from a possible 15 - and they have lost their last two to nil.

Bet 3: Back AC Milan @ 11/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

The reigning champions are currently second in the race to lift the Scudetto, and while the gap to the leaders is six points, they do have this game in hand.

Stefano Pioli's men have only lost once in Serie A this year, and they have won eight of their 11. Away from home it's three wins and two draws from five outings, and they trio of victories came from their last three on the road.

The hosts tonight are Torino, and they put a run of just one point from a possible 15 behind them last weekend by winning 2-1 at Udinese.

It's just one win from five in Turin though, and they have been beaten by both Sassuolo and Juventus.