Milan to negotiate the Bridge

Bet 1: Back AC Milan to Win or Draw @ 11/10 - KO 20:00 BST

AC Milan are top of Group E, having drawn at Salzburg and beaten Dinamo Zagreb at home. Tonight they travel to Stamford Bridge to take on a Chelsea side that have taken just one point from their opening two games, and I think they can avoid defeat.

Odds-against for the Italians to win or draw feels like a bit of a gift, as while Graham Potter led the Blues to their first win under him on Saturday, they needed a late strike to beat Palace.

The visitors are definitely growing back into the Champions League following a spell away from it, and the reigning Serie A champions have an excellent away record to boot.

Three from three for PSG

Bet 2: Back PSG @ 3/4 - KO 20:00 BST

Both Benfica and PSG take 100% records into this Group H clash in Portugal tonight, but the latter are a cut above in terms of quality, and if they play at or near their best, they should win.

The French champions have found a bit of a rhythm under Christophe Galtier, and they are currently on a seven match winning streak in all competitions. They have won every single game this season, bar a 1-1 draw with Monaco in August.

The same can pretty much be said of the hosts, as their sole blemish this term was a 0-0 draw at Vitoria Guimaraes, but that came at the weekend, and that could have a slightly negative impact on their momentum.

Preston to prove hard to beat again

Bet 3: Back Preston to Win or Draw @ 4/7 - KO 20:00 BST

Steve Bruce is a manager under pressure, so although Preston have gone four without a win, I think they are good value to get a result in front of their own fans this evening.

The Baggies have gone seven without a win in all competitions, and they have won just one of 11 Championship matches this term.

Ryan Lowe's hosts have only won two, but then they have only lost two, and that's all we need them to avoid doing here.