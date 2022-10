Hatters to delight their home support

Bet 1: Back Luton @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 BST

Huddersfield are second from bottom in the Championship, and it's hard to think that they will be able to kickstart their campaign at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters are up to ninth having won their last two outings, and after a bit of an iffy start, they have now lost just one of their last seven.

The Terriers, meanwhile, have won just one of their last seven, and four of their last five have ended in defeat.

Robins to get the better of the Robins

Bet 2: Back Coventry @ 23/10 - KO 19:45 BST

The Sky Blues remain bottom of the table, but there are plenty of mitigating factors for that, and they recorded their first win of the campaign on Saturday.

Pitch issues at the Coventry Building Society Arena have meant that they have played three games fewer than most of the rest of the division, and six of the eight they have played have been on the road.

Mark Robins' men are away from home again tonight, but they have recently secured draws at both Luton and Birmingham, and Bristol City head into the fixture on the back of three straight defeats.

Canaries to produce a statement win

Bet 3: Back Norwich @ 9/10 - KO 20:00 BST

It's third versus second at the Venue Select Car Leasing Stadium this evening, and while Reading have enjoyed a successful season thus far, it's hard to think that Norwich won't prove too strong.

The Canaries head to Reading having won seven of their last eight in the Championship, with the sole blemish being a draw.

The Royals have won three of their last five, but the other two were defeats, and Sunderland beat them 0-3 here in September.