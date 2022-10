Serie A new-boys to keep it tight.

Getafe to regain the winning thread at Elche.

Plymouth to be on cloud nine in front of their own fans.

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Monza v Bologna @ 4/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

AC Monza have held their own since being promoted via the Serie B Play-offs, as they sit in 15th place with 10 points from their first 11 fixtures.

After a bit of a slow-start, they have since won three of their last five, and while their two latest outings ended in defeat, both of those were away from home.

Bologna finished in mid-table last year, and it's been a similar story this time around too. They are in 14th place, on the same number of points as Monza.

I have this one down as being a low-scoring affair, given that the hosts have seen their last three at home finish with two goals or fewer, and the same can be said for three of Bologna's last four in all competitions.

Bet 2: Back Getafe @ 19/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Getafe have only won twice so far this season, and the latest of those victories came back on September 18th, but they have drawn their last three, and they are a decent price to take all three points tonight.

They travel to an Elche side that is winless this season, with their record standing at played 11, drawn four and lost seven. Admittedly, three of those draws did come from their last four games, but they aren't a great team.

Given the odds on offer, I am happy to take a chance on the visitors in this one.

Bet 3: Back Plymouth @ 19/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

Plymouth are top of League One, and I am somewhat surprised that they are nearly even money to beat Exeter at home this evening.

The Pilgrims have a 100% record at Home Park this season - playing eight and winning eight - with Steven Schumacher's men scoring 15 goals and conceding just three.

The visitors are in 10th place, but they have lost two of their last four matches, and it's just two away wins all season - losing on three occasions.