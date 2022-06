League form to hold up in the cup

Bet 1: Back Atletico GO @ 3/4 - KO 23:00 BST

We are into the last 16 of the Copa do Brasil, and I am expecting Atletico GO to win the first leg at home to Goias.

The hosts are 12th in the league, and they are in good form with three wins from their last four games - their only defeat was away at Palmeiras.

Goias are in 17th, and while they are just two points behind tonight's opponents, they are in worse form. The visitors have lost their last two, and are winless in four.

Resurgent Bahia to hold top flight flyers

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Bahia v Athletico PR @ 2/1 - KO 23:30 BST

Bahia were relegated from the Brazilian top flight last season, but they are doing well in their quest of going straight back up as they are in third place in Serie B.

Athletico PR are flying high in Serie A, sitting in third place having taken 21 points from a possible 39.

They are unbeaten in nine in all competitions, but three of the last five have ended all square, and being away from home against an in-form opponent, I think the draw is the percentage call here.

More of the same in Belo Horizonte

Bet 3: Back Atletico MG @ 10/11 - KO 01:30 BST (Thurs)

Atletico MG played Flamengo in the league at the weekend, and they beat them 2-0. It was the latter's fourth defeat in five games, and new manager, Dorival Junior has now lost two of his three matches in charge.

It's difficult to see them turning things around in just a few short days in another away fixture against the Rooster, and 10/11 is a very generous price.

Antonio Mohamed's hosts had actually gone four without a victory prior to the weekend, but they only lost one of those games, and three of them were away from home.