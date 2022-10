PSV to pick up where they left off against Zurich.

Lazio and Sturm Graz to turn things up a notch in Rome.

United to be kept in check by Neil Lennon's Omonia.

Goals galore in Eindhoven

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in PSV v FC Zurich @ 4/11 - KO 20:00 BST

PSV won the reverse fixture in Switzerland by a 1-5 scoreline, and they will want to solidify their qualification claims with another big win tonight.

The visitors have lost all three of their Group A matches, conceding a total of nine goals. They have scored three of their own though, so they are capable of adding to the goal tally themselves.

Lazio to build on weekend goals

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Lazio v Sturm Graz @ 4/7 - KO 20:00 BST

Only goal difference separates all four teams in Group F, as all of them have taken four points from their opening three matches.

The Italians could only draw 0-0 in Austria last week, but they were back amongst the goals in Italy at the weekend - winning 0-4 at Fiorentina.

Sturm Graz have only played once away from home in this group to date, and it didn't end well as they were beaten 6-0 at Feyenoord.

Not too many fireworks at Old Trafford

Bet 3: Back Under 3.5 Goals in Man United v Omonia @ 1/1 - KO 20:00 BST

Neil Lennon is the manager of Omonia, and they put in a respectable performance in their 2-3 home defeat to United last week.

While that game was high-scoring, I am not convinced that the return at Old Trafford will follow suit. Lennon will no doubt be cautious in his approach, and Erik ten Hag still doesn't have United firing on all cylinders.

I have this down as a 2-0 or 3-0 game, so Under 3.5 Goals at evens is a very good price.