Bet 1: Back Cheltenham to Win or Draw @ 6/5 - KO 19:45 BST

Sheffield Wednesday have started faltering at just the wrong time, as they have now taken just one point from their last three games. They head to Whaddon Road on the back of two straight defeats - including a 1-0 loss at bottom of the table, Forest Green Rovers.

The hosts are only 17th in League One, but they are in good form, with three wins and a draw from their last four. They scored three goals in each of their last two, and only conceded one goal during that four game period.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Dumbarton v Forfar @ 8/11 - KO 19:45 BST

Dumbarton are aiming to be promoted straight back to League One in Scotland, and they are in a good position to do so - sitting in second, just two points behind the leaders.

Forfar are in sixth place, and they are pushing for a Play-off place. If they win their game in hand here, they will go level on points with Anna in fourth.

I am expecting goals for both teams, with this selection having landed in five of Dumbarton's last eight, and six of Forfar's last nine. They have also only failed to find the net themselves in one of their last nine on the road.