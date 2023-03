Bet 1: Back Accrington to Win or Draw @ 1/1 - KO 19:45 GMT

Accrington and Plymouth have vastly different priorities at this point of the season, but one thing that is the same - they both need the three points.

The hosts are currently fourth bottom - four go down to League Two - but they can climb up to 19th with a win in their game in hand tonight.

The visitors are second in League One, but Ipswich are just two points behind them, and Barnsley in fourth have games in hand.

My concern for Steven Schumacher's men is that 52 of their 77 points have come at home, and on the road it's just two wins in 11 - losing three of their last four.

Bet 2: Back Gillingham @ 4/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Gillingham and Crewe are towards the bottom of League Two, but with just two teams being relegated, they are still both relatively comfortable.

The selection have won five of their last six at Priestfields, and there is a good atmosphere around the club since Brad Galinson bought them.

Crewe head south having just lost at Stevenage and Northampton, and as they are winless on the road since November, it's hard to see them taking anything back north tonight.

There is a big South Yorkshire derby in League One tonight, and with plenty at stake, I can see this being a low-scoring affair.

The Owls currently lead the way at the top, and with games in hand, they are the clear favourites to win automatic promotion back to the Championship.

The Tykes are in fourth, and while they are eight points adrift of Plymouth in second, they do have two games in hand of their own.

The visitors haven't lost in the league since the beginning of October, while the hosts haven't been beaten since mid-January. With little between them, and a derby atmosphere, Under 2.5 Goals is my selection.