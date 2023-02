Bet 1: Back Lazio @ 4/9 - KO 19:45 GMT

Lazio are fifth in Serie A and pushing for a Champions League place for next season.

They head into tonight's fixture on the back of a 2-0 away win at Salernitana, a victory that ended a run of three without a win.

Sampdoria are second from bottom of the table, and the appointment of Dejan Stanković hasn't seen things improve.

They are winless in eight in all competitions, and three of their last four away from home have ended in defeat.

Bet 2: Back Swansea @ 1/2 - KO 20:00 GMT

Swansea have lost four of their last five Championship outings, but they host a struggling, Rotherham side tonight, and I expect them to get the win.

Russell Martin's hosts have been a bit hit and miss, which is highlighted by the fact that although they have won seven times at home this term, they have been beaten seven times.

The visitors have won just two of their 17 on the road this year though, and the last one of those was back in early November. They were beaten at Reading on Valentine's Day, and they just don't score enough goals.

Bet 3: Back Villarreal @ 4/6 - KO 20:00 GMT

Villarreal need to up their game tonight, as they have now lost their last four matches - all in La Liga - and they need the points to keep themselves in the hunt for a European place next season.

Their opponents are Getafe, and while they are second from bottom, they are unbeaten in three - including a win last time at home to Valencia.

They have lost three of their last four on their travels though, and with the Yellow Submarine under pressure to arrest their slide, I am expecting the points to go to the hosts.