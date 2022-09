Atleti to make the perfect start

Bet 1: Back Atletico Madrid @ 10/11 - KO 20:00 BST

Atletico Madrid were drawn in the same group as Porto last year, and they took four points from them. I see no reason why they can't add another three tonight.

Diego Simeone's hosts have had a mixed start to their La Liga campaign, with two wins, one draw and one defeat from their four outings to date.

They are big match players though, and Porto are more flat-track bullies that can excel domestically, before being put in their place on the European stage.

Reds to get their revenge

Bet 2: Back Liverpool @ 19/20 - KO 20:00 BST

Liverpool renew their rivalry with Napoli, having been in the same group as them two seasons ago. The Italians came out the better of the head to heads on that occasions - winning at home and drawing at Anfield - but I don't expect that trend to continue.

The Reds have underperformed results wise so far this campaign, but the performances haven't been too bad, and they can welcome back Thiago for tonight's game.

The hosts are unbeaten in five in Serie A, but two of those were draws, and they didn't even make it past the knockout play-off round of the Europa League last term.

Another victory for Spurs

Bet 3: Back Tottenham @ 1/2 - KO 20:00 BST

Igor Tudor has made a bright start as manager of Marseille, but his team haven't faced anything like the calibre of Spurs yet, and it's hard to imagine them taking anything from their trip to North London.

Tottenham are a different animal under Antonio Conte, and they are unbeaten in six Premier League matches this year - winning four and drawing two.

At home it's three straight wins for Spurs, and when Marseille were last in this competition in 2020, they finished bottom of a group that contained both Porto and Olympiakos.