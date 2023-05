Nottingham Forest have been in great form in recent weeks, but they are now safe from relegation, and it's really hard to see them getting a result at Selhurst Park.

Roy Hodgson departs Crystal Palace for a second time today, and he is set for a fantastic reception following the team's climb to mid-table under his leadership.

Hodgson has already said that he won't be experimenting with the side now that they are safe, so we can expect a pretty strong Eagles XI this afternoon.

Steve Cooper could still well put out his best players, but even if he did, their away record is poor, and the hosts have taken 10 points from their last 12 available in front of their own fans.

It could be a case of win or bust for Everton this afternoon, but other than maybe Southampton or Nottingham Forest, they couldn't really have picked a better fixture.

Bournemouth head to Merseyside having lost three on the bounce since they achieved 39 points and confirmed their safety.

Two of those losses came at home, and while they have won three of their last four on the road, the pressure is off now.

The brief for Sean Dyche and his players is clear - win and stay up. In front of a roaring Goodison Park, I expect them to achieve just that.

It has been a difficult season for Liverpool, but things have been looking much better in the last couple of months, and while a fifth place finish is far from ideal, even that wasn't looking likely at one stage.

They finish their season at the already relegated, Southampton, with the Saints ending their campaign with a whimper.

The hosts haven't won in 12, and they start the afternoon having lost all of their last five. Jurgen Klopp will likely give some of his departing players a start at St Mary's, but even without his best XI, they should prove far too strong for the Saints.