Five star for Red Star

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Crvena Zvezda v FC Pyunik @ 4/7 - KO 19:45 BST

Crvena Zvezda, or Red Star Belgrade as I know them as, are huge favourites to win this first leg of their Champions League Qualifier, and in doing so, they should rack up a few goals.

Their opponents are the Armenian champions, and this is their first foray into this competition since 2015. They have already come through two rounds of qualifying, but the opposition picks up a notch or two now.

The hosts were knocked out by Sheriff in the qualifying rounds last season, but they ended up making it through to the last 16 of the Europa. They will be aiming to put this tie to bed tonight.

Brazilian heavyweights to play out a draw

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Atletico MG v Palmeiras @ 15/8 - KO 01:30 BST (Thurs)

Palmeiras have the Copa Libertadores for the last two seasons, and while they are through to the last eight, they have arguably got the trickiest draw.

They know Atletico MG well, as their fellow Brazilians are the reigning champions domestically.

It is Big Green who have performed better this term though, as the currently top the table, with the champs down in seventh.

The hosts will be on their A game tonight though, and I struggle to see Abel Ferreira's visitors winning at Mineirão.

Don't count on goals in Argentina

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Velez Sarsfield v Talleres @ 4/7 - KO 01:30 BST

The other Libertadores quarter-final tonight is an all-Argentinian one, and I can't see there being many goals.

These two teams have struggled in the Argentinian Primera Division, and neither one brings good form into it.

Velez have drawn their last four, and they haven't won any of their seven in all competitions.

Talleres are unbeaten in two, and they are currently on a run of 16 matches to see this selection land.