Hard to ignore Liverpool at the prices

Bet 1: Back Liverpool @ 13/8 - KO 16:30 BST

Arsenal have performed well above expectations so far this season, while Liverpool have been well below, but despite that, I can't ignore the away win today at 13/8.

Jurgen Klopp's men have only really turned up a couple of times this season, with defensive frailties coming to the fore.

The manager tinkered with his formation in the 2-0 win over Rangers in midweek though, and while the Gers are nowhere near Arsenal's level, the results were impressive.

The Gunners can move back to the top of the Premier League with a victory this afternoon, but they have a poor record against Liverpool in recent seasons, and you can't really ignore the fact that they have enjoyed a kind run of fixtures.

A straightforward Sunday for Napoli

Bet 2: Back Napoli @ 4/9 - KO 17:00 BST

Cremonese are new to Serie A, and they have struggled thus far, having taken just three points from a possible 24.

Napoli are the visitors to Stadio Giovanni Zini this afternoon, and they been pretty much unstoppable so far this year.

Luciano Spalletti's men are top of Serie A, with six wins and two draws from eight fixtures, and they are three from three in the Champions League - scoring 13 goals across matches against Liverpool, Rangers and Ajax.

On their last two away outings in Serie A, they have beaten both Lazio and AC Milan, so I see no reason why they won't beat Cremonese.

Goals at a premium at Goodison Park

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Everton v Man United @ 19/20 - KO 19:00 BST

Everton were tipped as live relegation candidates for this season, but Frank Lampard has them on a good run of form, and they are 11th after eight games.

The major positive for Lampard is that his team have the best defensive record in the league, with only seven goals conceded in eight outings.

The downside is that they have only scored the same amount, and while other teams have scored fewer, an average of less than a goal a game isn't going to lead to success.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping that his team can tighten up following their 6-3 mauling at the Etihad last Sunday., but things should be a lot easier at Goodison Park on that front.

Prior to that City match they had won 0-1 at both Southampton and Leicester, so they are more than capable of having low-scoring affairs on the road.