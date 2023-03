Bet 1: Back Napoli @ 13/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

Napoli are well on their way to the Serie A title, and although they have one of the trickier fixtures available today, I still expect them to win and move 21 points clear at the top.

Lazio are the visitors to Naples tonight, and while they are in fourth place, they have won just four of their last 10 in the league.

They are unbeaten in three on the road, but trips to Sassuolo, Verona and Selernitana, who are all in the bottom half of the table, are nowhere near the difficulty of this fixture.

The hosts are currently on a winning run of eight in Serie A, and their record at home this season is played 11, won 10 and drew one.

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Hull v West Brom @ 21/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Hull have slipped to 16th in the Championship, following a run of just two points from a possible 12. It is worth noting though that three of those four outings came away from home, and in front of their own fans, they are unbeaten in six - two wins and four draws.

West Brom are in 11th, and their momentum has tailed off slightly in recent weeks. Carlos Corberán's side are still only six points off the Play-offs, and with a game in hand, they are still well in the promotion race.

My concern about their ability to win at the MKM Stadium is that they have been beaten in all of their last three away games, and while two of them were at Burnley and Watford, the other was at Birmingham.

Bet 3: Back Nice @ 6/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Auxerre are hovering just above the relegation zone in their first season back in Ligue One, and while they desperately need some points, I can't see them taking anything from their trip to Nice.

Didier Digard has done well as caretaker manager of the hosts since the dismissal of Lucien Favre in early January. He has been in charge for eight matches, and his team have taken 22 points from the available 24.

They are unbeaten in eight at home too, a run that stretches back to the start of October, and the visitors have lost nine of their 13 on their travels.