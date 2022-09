Arsenal to get back to winning ways

Bet 1: Back Arsenal de Sarandi @ 10/11 - KO 20:30 BST

The first of two Argentinian top flight fixtures features two teams who haven't been doing much winning of late.

Arsenal de Sarandi have played seven times since their last success, while Aldosivi have gone five.

I do like the look of a home win in this one though, as the hosts are actually unbeaten in four in front of their own fans - one win and three draws.

The visitors, meanwhile, have failed to find the net in any of their last four on the road.

Put your faith in Boca

Bet 2: Back Boca Juniors @ 11/10 - KO 23:00 BST

At the other end of the Liga Professional Argentina table, Boca Juniors and Huracan are just two of the teams in a tight title race, and they both head into the game in good form.

The selection are undefeated in nine in all competitions, with their last five outings all yielding wins.

Huracan are unbeaten in eight, but with three draws from their last four, their momentum appears to be slowing down a touch.

It's hard to argue against Boca Juniors on their own patch, and odds-against feels like a bit of a gift.

Atletico to go on the attack

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Atletico GO v Internacional @ 20/23 - KO 00:00 BST (Tues)

We finish in Brazil, for what should hopefully be quite an entertaining game in Serie A.

Internacional are second in the table, but with an eight point gap to Palmeiras at the start of the weekend, the runners-up spot is probably the best they can hope for.

Atletico GO are second from bottom, and with four clubs facing relegation, they need to start winning football matches.

The hosts really can't afford to simply play for a point in this one, and I am expecting quite an attacking game. Hopefully that will lead to both teams scoring.