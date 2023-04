Bet 1: Back Nottingham Forest @ 9/4 - KO 15:00 BST

Nottingham Forest are winless in six in the Premier League, but they are at home today, and they have enjoyed some great successes here this season.

Newcastle beat them at the City Ground a fortnight ago, but prior to that, they hadn't lost in front of their own fans since mid-September.

Wolves have improved under Julen Lopetegui, but they have lost three of their last four, and have won just one of their last six. Prior to the international break, they were beaten 2-4 at home by the struggling, Leeds.

Bet 2: Back Coventry @ 13/10 - KO 15:00 BST

The Sky Blues are still pushing for a Play-off place, and they start the day in eighth place - just three points behind Millwall in sixth.

Mark Robins' men are on a nine game undefeated streak, which is some going in the Championship - winning on five occasions.

Stoke are the visitors to the CBS Arena this afternoon, and they are unbeaten in four. Their last two were draws though, and Alex Neil's team are safely berthed in mid-table, with not as much to play for as Coventry.

Bet 3: Back West Brom @ 1/1 - KO 15:00 BST

If the Baggies are going to make the top six, the absolutely need to beat Millwall at the Hawthorns today.

Carlos Corberán's team are in ninth - five points behind the Lions in sixth, and games are fast running out.

Their home form has been fantastic under Corberán - taking 28 points from a possible 30 since their last defeat in late October.

The visitors signed off for the international break with a home defeat to Huddersfield, and I can definitely see them coming up short here.