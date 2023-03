Bet 1: Back Liverpool @ 13/10 - KO 16:30 GMT

Liverpool versus Manchester United is always a big game, but with the tables beginning to turn between the two, the hosts will be desperate to remind United of their recent dominance.

Jurgen Klopp's men need to take all three points here, as they are only sixth in the table, and all but out of the Champions League. Defeats for Tottenham and Newcastle yesterday have given them a boost, and I think they can take full advantage at Anfield.

The Reds have already beaten Man City here this season, and they have now won four of their last five at home in the league - the other being a goalless draw with Chelsea.

Erik ten Hag's visitors won again during the week, this time in the FA Cup. They have won their last four, but it's worth noting that three of those were at Old Trafford, and the other was at a neutral venue.

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Roma v Juventus @ 2/1 - KO 19:45 GMT

Roma fell to a very embarrassing defeat on Tuesday, as they lost to a Cremonese side that hadn't won any of their previous 23 Serie A matches this season.

Jose Mourinho will want a reaction from his players tonight, and while they are up against an in-form, Juventus, I can definitely see them getting a point.

The hosts are actually unbeaten in five at home in the league, and their last four were all wins to nil. Juve are currently on a seven game undefeated streak though, and they have won six of their last seven on their travels.

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Betis v Real Madrid @ 4/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

Barcelona have left the door ajar at the top of La Liga, but with Real Madrid still being seven points adrift, they pretty much need to win their remaining matches.

A trip to Real Betis won't be easy, especially with the Seville based club having won their last three, thus moving them back into the mix for a Champions League place.

Goals should be on the menu at Estadio Benito Villamarín, with Betis currently on a run of five in a row to see this selection land, and Real needing to go on the attack.