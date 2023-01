Bet 1: Back BTTS in RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich @ 4/9 - KO 19:30 GMT

The Bundesliga is finally back and that should mean that goals will be on the menu.

The hosts are currently third in the table, and with only six points the difference between them and Bayern at the top, a victory here would be absolutely massive.

They have already taken 19 points from a possible 21 in front of their own fans this term, but this is definitely their toughest test to date. They certainly know where the net is at home, and they should be more than capable of scoring at least once, although a clean sheet appears unlikely.

Bayern have racked up 23 goals in eight away fixtures so far this term, with only Augsburg keeping them at bay. They have only kept three clean sheets themselves though, and it's hard to imagine a fourth this evening.

Bet 2: Back Sheffield United @ 7/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Blades are second in the Championship, and while they trail Burnley at the top by five points, they are 11 points clear of the team in third.

Paul Heckingbottom's men are unbeaten in eight in all competitions - seven of which were wins - and they have won four of their last five at Bramall Lane in the league.

The visitors are Hull, and they are down in 16th place. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Huddersfield last weekend, and while they are unbeaten in seven on their travels, prior to that they had lost four on the bounce.

Bet 3: Back Burnley @ 6/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Clarets are on excelling under Vincent Kompany, and their current winning run sits at five, and if we exclude the Carabao Cup loss at Manchester United, it's actually nine.

They are odds-against to win at home tonight, which just feels a bit too big, even if they are up against a fast-improving, West Brom.

The Baggies are flying under Carlos Corberán, with nine wins from their last 10 in the Championship, but they did lose at Coventry just prior to Christmas, and Burnley are by far the best side in the division.