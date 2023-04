Bet 1: Back BTTS in Sunderland v Hull @ 20/23 - KO 17:30 BST

The Black Cats drew 0-0 at Burnley last time, but usually their matches are good for goals. Prior to their trip to Turf Moor, six of their previous seven had seen both teams find the net, and their last four at home have followed suit.

Hull were also involved in a goalless draw when last in action, but again, like Sunderland, their matches have been good for goals recently.

Three of their last four have ended with goals at both ends, and their two most recent away outings finished 1-1.

Bet 2: Back Middlesbrough @ 9/5 - KO 20:00 BST

Burnley are clear at the top of the Championship and are clearly the best team in the division, but Middlesbrough are pushing for the second automatic promotion place, and they have home advantage.

It's hard to pick holes in the form of the visitors, but they were held to a goalless draw by Sunderland most recently, and that came on the back of a 6-0 thumping at Man City in the cup.

Michael Carrick's hopes of automatic promotion with Boro hit a roadblock last weekend as they suffered a shock 4-2 loss at Huddersfield. They are 11 unbeaten at the Riverside though - winning eight of their last nine.

Bet 3: Back AC Milan @ 4/11 - KO 20:00 BST

We finish in Serie A for what should be a routine win for AC Milan.

The selection returned to form last weekend, as they went to leaders, Napoli, and thrashed them 4-0. That result has boosted their Champions League hopes, but the Serie A table is very congested from third down to sixth.

Empoli are their opponents tonight, and they currently sit in 14th place. They are a dozen points clear of the relegation zone, so not in any immediate danger. They have won just one of their last nine - albeit the victory being on Monday - and four of their last five have ended in defeat.