Bet 1: Back Luton to Win or Draw @ 8/13 - KO 17:30 BST

Luton have sealed their place in the Play-offs, and while they don't need to get a result at Ewood Park, they won't want their undefeated streak to end and risk losing momentum.

Rob Edwards' men haven't lost since a 1-0 reverse against Burnley, and in the 12 matches since, they have won eight and drawn four. They actually haven't lost away from home since December 10th.

Blackburn didn't draw a single Championship match until 21st January, but four from their last five - and a loss to Burnley - have greatly hindered their chance of making the top six.

Rovers are down to ninth, but if they win this game in hand, they will move level on points with Milwall in sixth - and the pair meet at the Den on the final day.

I just can't have them winning here though. They have blown so many good chances of late, and I think their confidence is shot.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Leicester v Everton @ 3/4 - KO 20:00 BST

All eyes will be on the King Power tonight, as Leicester host Everton, with the victor guaranteed to climb outside of the relegation zone and go above both Leeds and Nottingham Forest.

The Foxes will actually move up to 17th with a draw, but with home advantage, they will surely view that scenario as two points lost as opposed to one point gained.

Dean Smith was beaten in his first match in charge of the hosts, but they then came from behind to beat Wolves at home, and did the same again at Elland Road to draw 1-1.

The Toffees haven't won in six games, and they were woeful in their 1-4 home defeat to Newcastle last time. Sean Dyche hasn't been able to solve their issues in attack, and they are in a real mess on and off the field.

I do expect them to breach this Leicester defence though, with the Foxes not having kept a clean sheet in the league since early November.

Bet 3: Back Sevilla @ 10/11 - KO 20:00 BST

Sevilla have been revitalised under José Luis Mendilibar, as since he joined in March, they have taken 13 points from a possible 15 in La Liga, and knocked Manchester United out of the Europa League.

They will want to keep that momentum going ahead of their European semi-final with Juventus in 11 days, even though they are now well clear from relegation trouble domestically.

Girona actually have an identical record to Sevilla, and they beat Real Madrid 4-2 last week. That was at home though, and on the road they are winless in four - including defeats at Getafe and Real Valladolid.