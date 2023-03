Bet 1: Back Empoli to Win or Draw @ 9/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Atalanta might be up in sixth in Serie A, but they have taken just one point from their last four games, and the visitors are a big price to avoid defeat tonight.

Empoli are down in 14th, and have lost three on the bounce, but prior to that it was just one loss in nine, and one of the recent defeats came against leaders, Napoli.

The hosts were recently beaten by Lecce here, and it's just two wins from seven in front of their own fans.

Bet 2: Back Nottingham Forest to Win or Draw @ 6/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

Newcastle put a winless run behind them at home to Wolves last weekend, but they were a shade fortunate to do so, and the City Ground isn't an easy place to go and win.

Steve Cooper's men are unbeaten in nine in front of their own fans, and that includes visits from Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City.

Eddie Howe's side are yet to win in the league away from St James' in 2023, and they failed to score in three of their last four.

Bet 3: Back Valladolid to Win or Draw @ 5/6 - KO 20:00 GMT

Athletic Bilbao are in shocking form, so backing them not to win away at Real Valladolid has to be the play in this game.

The visitors are winless in five in all competitions - losing on four occasions - and they have won just one of their last 10 on the road in La Liga.

Valladolid have taken four points from a possible six recently, and they are unbeaten in three on this ground - losing just one of their last nine.