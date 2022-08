Friday night goals in the Bundesliga

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Freiburg v Dortmund @ 4/9 - KO 19:30 BST

Freiburg were mightily impressive in their opening weekend 0-4 win at Augsburg, and while they face a step up in opposition here, I certainly wouldn't be keen on backing the visitors to win.

That victory came on the back of an impressive pre-season too, and they finished sixth in the Bundesliga last season.

Dortmund opened their account with a 1-0 home win over Bayer Leverkusen. Marco Reus was the goalscorer in the 10th minute. It was just the start that new coach, Edin Terzić, needed.

I am expecting both teams to find the net at the Mooswaldstadion this evening, which was also the case in the last three meetings between the two clubs. It's also worth noting that the hosts finished the previous campaign with four of their final five home games seeing this selection land, and the same can be said for four of BVB's last half dozen on the road.

Relegated duo to keep it tight

Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Watford v Burnley @ 8/13 - KO 20:00 BST

These two relegated clubs from the Premier League have both made unbeaten starts to the season, with a win and a draw from their opening two matches.

Their scorelines have been identical too, and all of them have finished with two goals or fewer.

I can't see that changing at Vicarage Road tonight, as this is one of those fixtures where a draw wouldn't be the worst result for either side.

Avoiding defeat would keep their momentum going, and draws are usually low-scoring affairs.

No clean sheet for Sevilla

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Osasuna v Sevilla @ 1/1 - KO 20:00 BST

Osasuna and Sevilla raise the curtain on the La Liga season, and I am expecting both teams to open their goalscoring accounts.

The visitors boasted the best defensive record in the league last year, but they have a new-look defence this term, and it could take a while for it to bed in. Pre-season results have also been poor - losing 6-0 to Arsenal and 1-0 to Leicester.

Osasuna finished 10th last year, but they were in the bottom half when it came to goals conceded. They finished the season with three of their last five home games seeing BTTS backers collecting and four of Sevilla's last five away from home followed suit.