Championship fixture to be a tight affair

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Bristol City v Preston @ 4/6 - KO 19:45 BST

Preston won a five goal thriller at Carrow Road at the weekend, but that was their first Championship game of the season to go Over 2.5 Goals - with 10 of the other 12 not even going Over 1.5.

Bristol City are on the other end of the scale, as their matches are averaging 3.15 goals each time, but five of their 13 have still seen this selection land, and Nigel Pearson's men have failed to find the net in each of their last two outings. It's also worth noting that four of their last five here have had two goals or less.

Barca to pick up a big three points in their group of death

Bet 2: Back Barcelona @ 4/9 - KO 20:00 BST

Barcelona were beaten in Milan last week, which was quite a big blow considering Bayern Munich currently top the group with nine points.

Xavi's side simply have to win this evening, as they now trail Inter in second by three points, and if they don't close that gap here, it's highly likely that it will be Europa League football at best in 2023.

I do expect them to get the win on home soil, as they have been impressive in La Liga this term, and I can forgive the loss at the San Siro.

The Italians won at Sassuolo at the weekend, but they are only seventh in Serie A, and they aren't quite the same team as they were when winning the title two years ago.

Spurs to see-off the Europa League holders

Bet 3: Back Tottenham @ 40/85 - KO 20:00 BST

Spurs' draw in the reverse fixture with Eintracht Frankfurt has left them level on points with the Germans, with the pair of them trailing leaders, Sporting Lisbon by two points.

It's a very tight group, with Marseille in fourth only three points being the Portuguese leaders, so Antonio Conte's side really need to make home advantage count tonight.

The hosts picked up a good win at Brighton on Saturday, while Frankfurt were beaten 3-0 at Bochum.