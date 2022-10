Sassuolo to return to winning ways at Verona's expense.

Bet 1: Back Sassuolo @ 19/20 - KO 19:45 BST

Sassuolo have lost their last two in Italy, but they should be able to stop the rot tonight when they take on Hellas Verona.

The visitors are on an even worse run, as they have been beaten in each of their last five in Serie A, and they now find themselves third from bottom with just five points from 10 matches this season.

The hosts have 12 points from their opening 10 outings, and they can be forgiven those two recent losses, given that they were narrow 2-1 defeats against Inter Milan and Atalanta. Prior to those, they had beaten Torino and Salernitana.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in West Ham v Bournemouth @ 11/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Gary O'Neil suffered his first loss as caretaker manager of Bournemouth against Southampton last week, and while they face a tough test at the London Stadium, I expect them to at least find the net.

Since Scott Parker departed the Cherries, Bournemouth have played three times away from home, and the scorelines have been 2-3, 1-1 and 2-2.

West Ham lost 1-0 at Anfield last week, but it should really have been 1-1, as Jarrod Bowen missed a penalty. It was the first time since the middle of September that they had failed to score, and at the other end, it's just two clean sheets all season in the league.

Bet 3: Back Getafe to Win or Draw @ 1/1 - KO 20:00 BST

Celta Vigo are the favourites to beat Getafe in La Liga tonight, but I just don't see it myself, and I am backing the visitors to avoid defeat.

There is no denying that the visitors are having a poor season under former Watford boss, Quique Sánchez Flores, but it's just two losses in six now, and they have drawn their last two - including a 2-2 against Athletic Bilbao.

The hosts, meanwhile, have lost three on the bounce, and five of their last six. Admittedly, only one of those losses came at home, but their win percentage here is only at 40% this term.