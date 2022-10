Chelsea's run of clean sheets to come to an end.

Reds to build on City win against the Hammers.

Spurs to keep it tight at Old Trafford.

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Brentford v Chelsea @ 5/6 - KO 19:30 BST

The Bees returned to form with a 2-0 victory against Brighton last Friday, and I expect them to score at least once against Chelsea tonight.

The Blues are on a five match winning run in all competitions under Graham Potter, and they have kept clean sheets in four of them.

Two of those games came against an underperforming, AC Milan, though, and the other two were against the struggling Wolves and Aston Villa.

The atmosphere is always electric inside the Gtech Community Stadium, and we should be in for a cracking game, with goals at both ends.

Bet 2: Back Liverpool @ 2/5 - KO 19:30 BST

Liverpool put in their best performance of the campaign to date on Sunday, as they beat Man City 1-0 in a clash for the ages.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that Sunday was the turning point in their season, and I fully expect them to win another game under the lights at Anfield tonight.

West Ham have picked up following a slow start, and they are currently unbeaten in five in all competitions, however two of those came in the Europa Conference League.

It's three defeats in five Premier League away fixtures this term, and they could only draw 1-1 at Southampton at the weekend.

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Man United v Tottenham @ 5/2 - KO 20:15 BST

Antonio Conte's Spurs have won their last three matches, but the Italian would likely take a point at Old Trafford tonight, and that is how he will set up his team.

The hosts were held to a 0-0 draw here by Newcastle on Sunday, bringing their three match winning run to an end - two of which did come in the Europa League though.

The visitors have already drawn two of their five on the road this season, and this should be another tight affair. The draw is the percentage call - especially as it should be low-scoring.