Bet 1: Back Atalanta @ 11/5 - KO 19:45 BST

Fiorentina are in very good form at present, while Atalanta were beaten at home when they last played. The visitors are quite inconsistent though, and I just can't not back them at 11/5.

Prior to that Bologna loss, they had won their previous two, and if they win this game in hand tonight, they will only be two points off the Champions League places.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side have been victorious in two of their last four on the road, and that includes a 0-2 win at Lazio.

The hosts are on a 13 game unbeaten run in all competitions, but they are still unlikely to get European football next season. They also have UEFA Conference League fixture on Thursday - albeit they already hold a 4-1 lead.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Leeds v Liverpool @ 6/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Liverpool's away form has been pretty dreadful this season, and that has largely been down to their defending. Jurgen Klopp's side have kept just three clean sheets from 15 away fixtures in the league, and I can't see them adding to it at Elland Road.

Leeds are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the Premier League and they are just two points clear of the relegation zone. This is their game in hand, so a win would give them clear daylight to the bottom three.

Goals have been a feature of their matches under Javi Gracia, and this selection has landed in each of their last five games.

Bet 3: Back Celta Vigo @ 3/4 - KO 20:00 BST

We conclude with what is a bit of a mid-table clash between Celta Vigo and Real Mallorca, and I am backing the home team to come out on top.

The hosts are unbeaten in seven, and they have won two of their last four. At home it's three victories from their last five, and all three of the wins were to nil.

Real Mallorca have drawn their last two, but they are winless in six. Their away form is a rea concern however - taking just one point from a possible 21 since their last road success.