Take both teams to score in tea-time kick-off

Bet 1: Back BTTS in West Ham v Wolves @ 19/20 - KO 17:30 BST

Not only have both West Ham and Wolves made disappointing starts to their season, they also went into the international break on the back of a defeat.

David Moyes' men are yet to win in three home Premier League games this term, but they did at least find the net in a 1-1 draw with Spurs last time.

The visitors are without a victory on their travels, and only at Elland Road did they manage to score.

The stats aren't massively in our favour for BTTS, but both teams really need a result here, and that can often lead to an attacking affair.

Another road win for Milan

Bet 2: Back AC Milan @ 8/13 - KO 19:45 BST

The reigning champions of Italy resume their title defence sitting in seventh place in Serie A, but it's still early days, and they are only three points adrift of the leaders.

Stefano Pioli's side are unbeaten away from the San Siro this term, with the latest road trip yielding a 1-2 win at Sampdoria.

Empoli are the hosts tonight, and they signed off for the international break with their first victory of the campaign.

That success came at the struggling Bologna though, and this is a much sterner test - even with home advantage.

Mallorca to offer little resistance against Barca

Bet 3: Back Barcelona @ 1/3 - KO 20:00 BST

Barcelona have only dropped two points from six La Liga matches this season, and they should prove too strong in Mallorca this evening.

The hosts are in 10th having taken eight points from half a dozen fixtures, and they beat Almeria at home last time.

Prior to that they had been put in their place by Real Madrid though, and they have also been beaten on this ground by Real Betis.