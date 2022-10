Another tough evening for Schalke.

Goals for both teams in Friday Night Football.

Rayo Vallecano to win again at home.

Bet 1: Back Hoffenheim @ 1/1 - KO 19:30 BST

Schalke are back in the Bundesliga, but they have only managed to take six points from a possible 27 to date, and their goal difference of -11 is the second worst in the division.

Frank Kramer's side have now lost their last three on the bounce, and they were thumped 4-0 at Leverkusen last weekend.

Hoffenheim have gone three without a win, but only one of those was a defeat, and they are up in seventh in the table. As a contrast. When they played Leverkusen away earlier in the campaign, they beat them 0-3.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Brentford v Brighton @ 3/4 - KO 20:00 BST

Brentford's early season good form has fallen off in recent weeks, and it's just one win in seven for Thomas Frank's side.

They were heavily beaten at St James' Park last weekend, eventually losing 5-1, but in truth, that result flattered Newcastle somewhat.

Brighton are yet to win under Roberto De Zerbi, but they have only played twice, and they drew 3-3 at Anfield, before narrowly losing to Spurs.

The Seagulls have been much more clinical in front of goal this season, and they will definitely fancy their chances of scoring against a Bees defence that have conceded 10 goals across their last four games.

Bet 3: Back Rayo Vallecano @ 1/1 - KO 20:00 BST

Rayo Vallecano have been involved in some close matches of late, with their last five results ending in a one-goal winning margin for either team.

The two that they have played at home were both 2-1 wins, and they should be able to extend that winning run in front of their own fans here.

The visitors are Getafe, and they are down in 16th place with just seven points. They have lost their last two games - and they had home advantage in both.

Away from home it's two defeats from three this term, and they conceded eight goals in the process.