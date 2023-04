Bet 1: Back Aston Villa @ 4/5 - KO 19:45 BST

Unai Emery has his Aston Villa side purring at present, and they are making a late push for a European place for next season.

The Villa were held to a draw at Brentford at the weekend, but that isn't a terrible result at all, and it extended their unbeaten run to nine - seven of which were victories.

Fulham are the visitors tonight, and while they have won their last two, they came against Everton and Leeds, and prior to that, they had lost five on the bounce in all competitions.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Leeds v Leicester @ 4/7 - KO 20:00 BST

Leicester came from behind to win their first match since February 11th, and they are now out of the relegation zone - albeit on goal difference only.

Leeds are one place and one point better off, but Javi Gracia's men have lost their last three - conceding 13 goals in the process. They did at least find the net in all three of those matches themselves though, and BTTS backers have now collected in each of their last seven.

The Foxes have had six of their last seven also have goals at both ends, and with a victory tonight being so crucial to both clubs, I can see this being a high-scoring affair.

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Blackburn v Burnley @ 20/23 - KO 20:00 BST

Burnley haven't yet quite clinched the title, and while their results have understandably dipped since their promotion was confirmed, they won't want to do their Lancashire rivals any favours.

Rovers still have their Play-off destiny in their own hands, but it's now four draws in a row, and no win in six. They conceded last-gasp goals to Coventry and Preston, most recently to surrender leads, and it's just one clean sheet in nine in all competitions.

I do expect goals at Ewood Park, as the hosts absolutely have to win here really. The Clarets are by far and away the best team in the division though, and they are more than capable of scoring one or two themselves.