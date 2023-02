Bet 1: Back AC Monza @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

AC Monza are performing well above expectations following their promotion from Serie B.

They are currently 11th in the table, and a win in their game in hand tonight would push them into the top half.

The selection are currently unbeaten in six in Serie A, with three of those being wins - including two of their last four at home.

Sampdoria are the visitors, and even after changing their manager, they are still struggling in 19th place.

Dejan Stanković has led them to just two wins in 14 games in charge, and they have lost their last five in all competitions.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Blackburn v Wigan @ 9/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Shaun Maloney takes charge of Wigan for the first time tonight, and while they will do well to take anything from Ewood Park, I do expect them to at least find the net.

Blackburn are in eighth place, but a bit like last season, they have started to tail off following a strong start to the campaign.

It's just two clean sheets from their last five at home, and they conceded a total of seven goals during that period. They haven't failed to score here since August though.

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Rayo Vallecano v Almeria @ 10/11 - KO 20:00 GMT

Almeria were promoted to La Liga as champions, and at the halfway point, they have collected 22 points - leaving them in 14th.

Rayo Vallecano are in eighth, with 29 points, and while they are at home tonight, they have been beaten on their last two outings here.

I am expecting both teams to score here, especially as the hosts have managed just two clean sheets in nine home fixtures this term.

As for the visitors, four of their last five have seen this selection land, and the same can be said for four of their last five on the road.