Bet 1: Back BTTS in Brentford v Nottingham Forest @ 10/11 - KO 15:00 BST

Nottingham Forest picked up a huge three points against Brighton during the week, but they are back on the road today, and they will be right up against it at Brentford.

The Bees ended a six game winless run by winning at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, and only Newcastle and Arsenal have beaten them at home in the league this season.

Draws don't do too much for Steve Cooper's men at this stage of the campaign, and they won't be travelling south to play for a 0-0.

Despite having a dreadful away record, they have scored in three of their last four on the road, but they have kept just two clean sheets of their own all season.

It's also worth noting that this selection has landed in all of the Bees' last five on this ground.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Reading v Wigan @ 20/23 - KO 15:00 BST

There is a big relegation battle at the Madejski this afternoon, and I am backing both teams to score.

Reading are third from bottom, and while they are only one point behind Huddersfield, the Terriers have a game in hand. Anything but a win isn't really an option for the Royals, and that's something that they haven't achieved since February.

Wigan are bottom - three points behind Reading - but they are at least rallying with victories in their two latest outings.

This is pretty much win or bust for both teams, and that usually leads to goals. Seven of Reading's last eight have had goals at both ends anyway, and the Latics have rediscovered their goalscoring touch.

Bet 3: Back Coventry @ 40/85 - KO 15:00 BST

It wasn't so long ago that Coventry were playing their home games at Birmingham, and they were in League One at the time.

Fast forward a few years and the Sky Blues host Birmingham at the CBS Arena, where a win will see them move into fifth place in the Championship ahead of the final day.

The Blues don't have much to play for. They are down in 17th, and were beaten at home by Blackpool last weekend.

It's hard to see anything other than a Coventry victory this afternoon, and they will head to Middlesbrough with their Play-off destiny in their own hands.