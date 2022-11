Goals to flow at Ibrox as Rangers look to finish on a high.

Napoli to pose the Liverpool defence even more problems.

Spurs to win the group in Conte's absence.

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Rangers v Ajax @ 1/2 - KO 20:00 GMT

Rangers can still technically qualify for the Europa League, but they would need to beat Ajax by a cricket score tonight, and it is pretty clear that isn't happening.

I still expect goals in the game though, as the hosts will at least want to give their fans something to cheer following five straight defeats - most of which were heavy ones.

Ajax games are usually good for goals too, with 11 of their last 12 in all competitions seeing Over 2.5 backers collect.

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Liverpool v Napoli @ 1/2 - KO 20:00 GMT

Like Rangers with Ajax, Liverpool would need to beat Napoli by a handsome margin to topple them as Group A winners, and given the respective form of the two teams, that just isn't likely at all.

Goals should be on the menu at Anfield though, as Napoli have been scoring for fun this season - including 20 in five Champions League outings.

The Reds have a habit of conceding goals this year, but they have largely been good in the attacking third, and this could end up being quite a high-scoring affair.

Bet 3: Back Tottenham @ 7/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

Tottenham head to Marseille knowing that a draw will be good enough to see them progress from Group D, but I think they can go one better, and qualify as group winners.

Antonio Conte's men were mightily unlucky to be denied a late winner against Sporting Lisbon last week, but they bounced back at the weekend to come from 2-0 down to beat Bournemouth 2-3.

Conte is serving a ban for this match, but I don't see that being a huge problem, and the reality is, Marseille just aren't that good.

They are only fifth in Ligue One, and they come into the game having lost three of their last four, with the other being a draw at Strasbourg.