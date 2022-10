Expect goals in Germany

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Hoffenheim v Werder Bremen @ 1/2 - KO 19:30 BST

Hoffenheim's matches are only averaging 2.63 goals per 90 minutes this season, which is quite low for the Bundesliga, but four of their eight have still seen this selection land, and they have scored eight goals in four home matches.

The stats are much better for Werder Bremen, as their games currently top the high-scoring charts. Their fixtures are averaging 3.88 goals each time, and they won 5-1 last weekend.

Red-hot Rangers to win again

Bet 2: Back QPR @ 10/11 - KO 20:00 BST

QPR have started to flourish under Michael Beale, and with five wins from their last seven outings, they currently sit in fourth place in the Championship.

They return to Loftus Road tonight having won at Bristol City and league leaders, Sheffield United, and they will fancy their chances of securing a third straight success.

Reading are actually one place and one point better off than the hosts, but they have had the benefit of playing seven of their 12 games at home this term, and they have already lost three times on the road.

Goals at both ends in Spain

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Osasuna v Valencia @ 5/6 - KO 20:00 BST

Osasuna drew 1-1 at Real Madrid last weekend, and that good result banished the memories of a poor 0-2 home loss to Getafe prior to that.

Valencia drew 2-2 at Espanyol when last in action, and they were amongst the goals before that too, having thumped Celta Vigo 3-0.

This selection has landed in their last two away from home, and the same can be said for two of Osasuna's four at home this year.