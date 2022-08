No clean sheet at the Emirates

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Arsenal v Leicester @ 3/4 - KO 15:00 BST

The Gunners were impressive in their 2-0 win at Selhurst Park last Friday, and while I fancy them to beat Leicester today, I can definitely see the visitors grabbing a goal.

Putting the ball in the net isn't usually a problem for the Foxes, as their issues have often come at the other end.

Brendan Rodgers' men once again failed to close out a game from a good position against Brentford last weekend, and I really do fear for them this season.

Goals on the South Coast

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Southampton v Leeds @ 4/7 - KO 15:00 BST

The Saints opened the scoring at Spurs last week, but it was downhill from there, as they eventually lost 4-1.

Leeds made a good start to their campaign with a 2-1 home victory against Wolves, as Jesse Marsch's men came from behind.

These two teams should be good for goal bettors at both ends of the field this year, and it's hard to see either keeping a clean sheet this afternoon.

Ronaldo to rally Red Devils

Bet 3: Back Man United @ 1/1 - KO 17:30 BST

Man United made a miserable start to life under Erik ten Hag, as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Brighton.

They did improve in the second half when Cristiano Ronaldo was introduced though, and he is expected to lead the line this evening, with Christian Eriksen dropping deeper into a midfield three.

I expect them to win at Brentford, as despite the Bees coming back to earn a point at the King Power, I quite fancy Thomas Frank's team to be fighting relegation this term.

Their improvement came when Eriksen signed for them, but he's in the opposite dressing room today, and ten Hag should be on for his first win as United boss.