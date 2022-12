Foxes to concede at MK Dons

A nervy night for Nathan Jones at St Mary's

Newcastle to book their place in the last eight

Bet 1: Back BTTS in MK Dons v Leicester 9/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

The break for the World Cup came just at the wrong time for Leicester, as they had finally found some form for the season - winning five out of six in all competitions.

Brendan Rodgers had managed to sort out the team's defence, and while there is no reason to believe that should change here, I can definitely see the MK Dons scoring a goal this evening.

The hosts have the advantage of being involved in competitive action in recent weeks, and they won 2-0 at Portsmouth at the weekend - ending a run of four without a win.

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Southampton v Lincoln @ 1/1 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Saints are second from bottom of the Premier League, and Nathan Jones was beaten in his first game in charge of the club - albeit at Anfield.

The visitors are only 14th in League One, but they knocked out Bristol City in the last round of this competition - winning 3-1 at Ashton Gate.

Southampton concede a lot of goals, and they are yet to keep a clean sheet at St Mary's this season.

Bet 3: Back Newcastle @ 2/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Eddie Howe is well on his way to being beloved by the Newcastle supporters, and if he can deliver them a trophy, he will be adored forever.

The Carabao Cup is his best chance of doing that, and with a home tie in the last 16, I can't see his side passing up a great opportunity of making the quarter-finals.

Bournemouth won their last two games before the break for the World Cup, and even though they have improved Gary O'Neil, they still aren't on Newcastle's level.