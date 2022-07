Away win in Argentina

Bet 1: Back Atletico Tucuman @ 21/10 - KO 22:00 BST

It seems crazy to me that Atletico Tucuman are as big as 21/10 to win in the Argentinian Primera Division tonight.

El Decano, as they are known locally, are currently second in the second phase of the season, and they are in red-hot form with four straight wins.

An away trip to Independiente should be winnable for them, as the hosts are 25th of 28, with four defeats and a draw from their five latest outings.

Sao Paulo to bust a few coupons

Bet 2: Back Goias to Win or Draw @ 9/5 - KO 23:00 BST

Sao Paulo are a short price to beat Goias at home tonight, but there is enough doubt in my mind to give Goias double chance a go.

The hosts are unbeaten in five in Brazil's Serie A, but it's actually just one win in seven - and one victory in five at home.

The visitors are actually only four points behind them in the standings, and they have achieved positive results in three of their last five on the road.

Athletico PR to keep on rolling

Bet 3: Back Athletico PR @ 11/5 - KO 01:00 BST (Sun)

Botafogo had started their time back in the Brazilian top flight quite well, but it's four now four defeats on the bounce in all competitions.

Perhaps even more concerning for the hosts, they have been beaten in four of their last five at home in the league.

Athletico PR have been busy this season, and they are still challenging on three fronts. They are fifth in the league, and have won four of their last six on their travels.