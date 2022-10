Spoils to be shared in Florence

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Fiorentina v Lazio @ 23/10 - KO 19:45 BST

Fiorentina had been on a bit of an iffy run, but they have now won two of their last three in all competitions, and they are unbeaten in their five home matches in Serie A this term.

Lazio are unbeaten in three in all competitions, and in the league they are on a three match winning streak. Two of those were at home though, and while they are undefeated on their travels this season, three of their four ended all square.

Given that the hosts have drawn two of their last three on this ground too, the draw seems like the sensible play this evening.

Villa's defence to crack at Forest

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa @ 3/4 - KO 20:00 BST

Nottingham Forest may have failed to score at Leicester this time last week, but they had enough good chances to grab two or three, and even if they don't end their losing run tonight, there is every chance that they will at least find the net.

Steve Cooper was given a vote of confidence in the week in the form of a new long-term contract, and that should hopefully give the team a boost ahead of this game.

At the City Ground they have lost their last two matches here by a 2-3 scoreline, and although Villa have tightened up in recent weeks, there are still question marks about their defence.

Mallorca's good start to continue in La Liga

Bet 3: Back Real Mallorca @ 6/4 - KO 20:00 BST

Elche slumped to their fifth straight La Liga defeat last week, taking their record for this season to played seven, drawn one and lost six.

The loss to Real Vallecano was enough for the board to dismiss manager, Francisco, and the players will take the field tonight with a caretaker in charge.

It's difficult to imagine them turning things around overnight though, as they have conceded the most number of goals, as well as scoring the fewest.

The selection are sitting in 12th place, and in three away games this season, they have drawn at Athletic Bilbao, beaten Rayo Vallecano, and had an excusable loss at Real Madrid.